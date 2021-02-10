Sweeping Power Sector Revision Deals a Blow to Clean Energy

Renewable technology is a means of renewable, inexhaustible, and highly competitive energy. Renewables differ from fossil fuels primarily because of their variety, availability, and the ability for use elsewhere on the earth, but above all, because they contain neither greenhouse gasses, which affect climate change, nor polluting pollution. Their prices are still declining and reasonable, whereas fossil fuels’ general cost pattern is the opposite, considering their current instability. Growth in renewable energy is unstoppable, as expressed in statistics generated annually by the International Energy Agency (IEA), accounting for almost half of all new electricity generation capacity.

On the other hand, Mexico has initiated a sweeping reform of the power market to favor state-owned electricity in a move that will blow up clean energy in the nation and increase trade concerns with the U.S. and Canada. A bill introduced in the congress will alter fuel shipping to the national grid sending private buyers back to the Federal Electricity Commission’s power queue. The Mexican government’s main objective was to end “years of sacking” by the private industry. The strategy’s focus is that energy consumption has declined by 10% due to the Covid-19 preventive initiatives. The agreement lays out as a rationale numerous cases of disruptions in the energy grid, stating that the interventions would maintain the power supply as secure and stable as possible in the light of the global health emergency.

Representatives of the renewable energy sector argue that the administration uses the covid 19 virus outbreak as a pretext to slow down the industry growth. Luis Romero, formerly an expert in green energy from Ren Mx, a National Wildlife Fund project devoted to the growing demand for clean energy in Mexico, said that the move is not an independent action. Luis added that the change does not happen in a bubble. It joins a sequence of measures by the new administration to improve the CFE.

The administration seeks to conduct energy policy through state agencies, not through institutions set up for the purpose. To justify their bill, Onergia, an NGO, wrote in the press release that it is not enough for energy to be green since the green energy model requires excellent land extensions with millions of non-ecological panels such as wind turbines hence displacing communities and ending economic activity of food production and water conservation. Additionally, Onergia claims that the prioritization of major oil companies, whether renewable or dirty, does not resolve the problems required for a fair transition to renewable energy.